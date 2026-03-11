World Kidney Day tomorrow
Is your kidney safe?
Tomorrow, 12 March, marks World Kidney Day. In most cases, kidney disease does not present noticeable symptoms. The condition often progresses silently in an otherwise healthy person, gradually leading to serious complications. The danger may appear suddenly. In some cases, however, kidney disease may also develop due to certain common factors. Farnaz Nabi, a nephrologist and assistant professor at the Kidney Foundation Hospital and Research Institute, spoke to Rafia Alam about these issues.
Kidney disease can occur at any age. You may feel completely healthy, yet your kidneys may be deteriorating slowly without your knowledge. Eventually, the condition may require regular dialysis or even a kidney transplant.
To avoid such unwanted complications, it is crucial to detect any kidney disease at an early stage. Therefore, ask yourself: Are my kidneys healthy?
Know your risk
Some people believe that measuring creatinine levels in the blood alone indicates kidney function. In reality, this is not the primary test for detecting kidney problems.
Rather, the most important test is to determine whether albumin (protein) is being excreted in the urine. Even healthy individuals should undergo this test once every year.
It is also important to check blood sugar and blood pressure levels. A person may suffer from diabetes or high blood pressure without showing any symptoms.
If these conditions are present, the risk of kidney disease increases. The leading cause of chronic kidney disease is uncontrolled diabetes. Reduced heart function may also increase the risk of kidney disease.
However, people in our country rarely undergo these tests regularly. Among women, the issue is even more neglected.
Why is it important to know whether you have any of these conditions? Because once you know, you can make positive changes in your lifestyle and seek treatment if necessary.
This approach not only reduces the risk of kidney disease but also lowers the likelihood of developing other illnesses.
You should also check whether your weight is appropriate for your height. If close relatives have a history of chronic kidney disease, diabetes or high blood pressure, you should pay additional attention to your own risk of kidney disease.
Women should also undergo a blood creatinine test before pregnancy.
Painkillers increase the risk
Many people frequently take painkillers to manage everyday aches and continue their work. In many cases, however, such pain results from poor body posture.
Incorrect posture while sitting, lifting heavy objects or even sleeping can cause persistent pain. Although painkillers may provide temporary relief, prolonged use can damage the kidneys in the long term.
Similarly, medicines prepared from plants or herbs through unscientific methods may also harm the kidneys.
Do not ignore common problems
Dehydration is another significant cause of kidney problems. It may lead to acute kidney injury. If treated promptly, this condition can be completely cured.
In some cases, dialysis may become necessary to save the patient’s life, but it is not required for the rest of the patient’s life.
Problems such as diarrhoea or vomiting may lead to severe dehydration if oral rehydration solution or fluids are not taken according to medical advice.
In such cases, kidney complications may occur. Therefore, to protect your kidneys from the risk of dehydration, keep packets of oral rehydration salts within easy reach.