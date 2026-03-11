Is your kidney safe?

Some people believe that measuring creatinine levels in the blood alone indicates kidney function. In reality, this is not the primary test for detecting kidney problems.

Rather, the most important test is to determine whether albumin (protein) is being excreted in the urine. Even healthy individuals should undergo this test once every year.

It is also important to check blood sugar and blood pressure levels. A person may suffer from diabetes or high blood pressure without showing any symptoms.

If these conditions are present, the risk of kidney disease increases. The leading cause of chronic kidney disease is uncontrolled diabetes. Reduced heart function may also increase the risk of kidney disease.

However, people in our country rarely undergo these tests regularly. Among women, the issue is even more neglected.

Why is it important to know whether you have any of these conditions? Because once you know, you can make positive changes in your lifestyle and seek treatment if necessary.

This approach not only reduces the risk of kidney disease but also lowers the likelihood of developing other illnesses.