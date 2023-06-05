Office romance may harm workplace culture

The sense of being ostracised, disregarded, or rejected at work is referred to as workplace ostracism.

Jun Qiu of the School of Nanchang, Institute of Technology, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China, and colleagues presented a study in PLOS ONE that reveals romantic ties between employees are linked with perceived ostracism and knowledge sabotage by other colleagues.

Workplace romance can impact employees' work-related attitudes and behaviors, such as performance outcomes and job satisfaction. However, the relationship between workplace romance and workplace ostracism is unclear.