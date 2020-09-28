Goethe-Institut Bangladesh launches funding initiative for art projects

German language school and cultural organisation Gothe-Institut Bangladesh has launched a funding initiative titled “Futures beyond the Self” for all Bangladeshi artists/artistes, art collectives, cultural activists, and cultural organisations for their innovative projects.
According to the institution, the initiative seeks to provide a space for new ideas to flourish and for continued societal and collective engagements, as well as to support both individuals and collectives in their endeavour to reflect, critique, and suggest alternative futures and pathways of “being in the world”.
The offer is applicable for but not limited to all individually or collectively practicing visual artists, writers, choreographers, photographers, film makers, performers, media artists, musicians, mime artists, cultural journalists, cultural educators, cultural activists and more, who need to apply for getting the respective project proposal funded under “Futures beyond the Self”.
A jury of artists and cultural activists together with representatives of the Goethe-Institut Bangladesh will review all applications and select the projects to be supported by the Goethe-Institut Bangladesh.
The criteria for the selection of a specific project proposal is based on factors such as the originality of the project idea; the artistic and creative as well as academic excellence, the clarity of the theme, objectives and formats, matching budget plan, realistic evidence of working in the field of art, research, or learning for at least three years and previous experience implementing or participating in public art projects and shows.
The Goethe-Institut Bangladesh will award several projects within the total fund of 5 lakh under the “Futures beyond the Self” initiative, while each of the projects and applicants can apply for support for their projects of up to 70,000 BDT.
Duly filled application form in PDF format including a detailed budget for the project implementation along with a CV has to be sent via email on or before 5 October 2020 at futures-dhaka@goethe.de. Goethe-Institut Bangladesh will communicate the results of all successful and unsuccessful applications to the respective artists via email after 15 October 2020. All projects have to be fully implemented by 10 December 2020.