Goethe-Institut Bangladesh launches funding initiative for art projects

German language school and cultural organisation Gothe-Institut Bangladesh has launched a funding initiative titled “Futures beyond the Self” for all Bangladeshi artists/artistes, art collectives, cultural activists, and cultural organisations for their innovative projects.

According to the institution, the initiative seeks to provide a space for new ideas to flourish and for continued societal and collective engagements, as well as to support both individuals and collectives in their endeavour to reflect, critique, and suggest alternative futures and pathways of “being in the world”.

The offer is applicable for but not limited to all individually or collectively practicing visual artists, writers, choreographers, photographers, film makers, performers, media artists, musicians, mime artists, cultural journalists, cultural educators, cultural activists and more, who need to apply for getting the respective project proposal funded under “Futures beyond the Self”.