Street shopping was all the rage last year
Throughout the year, shopping stayed largely within budget. Due to economic pressures, most buyers moved away from branded stores.
Domestic fashion houses offered special discounts throughout the year. There was a renewed interest in buying fabric by the yard to make one’s own garments.
People were buying crockeries, curtain fabric, bed linen, baskets made of cane, jute and bamboo, from the cycle-van stalls. The street stalls selling clothes and other ware saw crowds or customers.
Customers rushed to affordable markets across the city to buy various household items. There was demand for handcrafted leather shoes in many areas of Dhaka, including Hazaribagh, Siddiqbazar, Alubazar,Banshal, Malitola, Mogoltuli, Old Road No. 15 in Dhanmondi, Mirpur 10, 11, 12, Mohammadpur, Farmgate, Panthapath, the areas near Mouchak Market and Siddheshwari Road, and beside Tikatuli Kali Mandir.
Alongside shopping at supermarkets, buying from traditional kitchen markets has also increased. The online shopping trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic has caught on strongly again. With fewer imports, there has been a noticeable reduction in foreign products.