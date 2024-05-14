Study finds link between children sleep problems, psychosis in young adults

According to recent study, children who suffer from chronic sleep deprivation from an early age may be more likely to have psychosis in their early adult years.

A large cohort study of children between the ages of six months and seven years old provided data on the duration of sleep at night that researchers from the University of Birmingham analysed.

Throughout this time, they discovered that children who consistently slept less hours had a roughly four-fold increased risk of experiencing a psychotic episode and a more than two-fold increased risk of developing a psychotic condition in early adulthood.