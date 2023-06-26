Poor sense of smell linked to higher risk of depression in older adults

Researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine say they have significant new evidence of a relationship between reduced sense of smell and risk of developing late-life depression in a study that followed over 2,000 community-dwelling older persons for eight years.

Their findings, published in ‘Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences’, do not demonstrate that loss of smell causes depression, but suggests that it may serve as a potent indicator of overall health and well-being.

"We've seen repeatedly that a poor sense of smell can be an early warning sign of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as a mortality risk. This study underscores its association with depressive symptoms," says Vidya Kamath, PhD, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

"Additionally, this study explores factors that might influence the relationship between olfaction and depression, including poor cognition and inflammation."