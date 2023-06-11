Don’t lose time if infected with dengue

Children aged less than 15 years suffer from dengue fever the most. Dengue infection rates are usually high during monsoon and in the slum areas.

Four variations of this virus have been identified. If infected with more than one variation or for the second time, severity of the infection is way more intense.

Since many children are being diagnosed with dengue for the second or third time now, the situation is getting complicated. Meanwhile, many children with dengue infection are being admitted to hospitals in critical condition.