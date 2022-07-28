Frequent naps increases risks of high blood pressure

According to new research, napping frequently is linked to increased risks for high blood pressure and stroke.

The findings of the study were published in Hypertension, a journal of the American Heart Association. Researchers in China examined whether frequent naps could be a potential causal risk factor for high blood pressure or stroke.

This is the first study to use both observational analysis of participants over a long period of time and Mendelian randomisation -- a genetic risk validation to investigate whether frequent napping was associated with high blood pressure and ischemic stroke.

"These results are especially interesting since millions of people might enjoy a regular, or even daily nap," says E Wang, PhD, MD, a professor and chair of the Department of Anesthesiology at Xiangya Hospital Central South University, and the study's corresponding author.