How a mother's health issues pose risk to her children

Women with polycystic ovary syndrome, also known as PCOS and obesity are more likely to have smaller babies in terms of birth weight, length, and head circumference, according to a recent study from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

PCOS is a hormonal illness that affects one out of every eight women. Male sex hormone levels are often increased, menstrual periods are inconsistent or rare, and tiny cysts grow on the ovaries.

In the study, 390 children born to women with PCOS were compared with about 70,000 children from the Norwegian Mother, Father, and Child Cohort Study (MoBa).

The researchers discovered that, on average, kids born to moms with PCOS weighed less, were shorter, and had a smaller head circumference. This was especially true for obese moms, who had a BMI of 30 or above.

"In women of normal weight who have PCOS, we only find that their children have a lower birth weight compared to women who do not have PCOS. It is the group of children born to mothers with obesity that stands out the most. These babies have lower weight, shorter stature and a smaller head circumference. Obesity places an additional burden on mothers who have PCOS and their children," said Professor Eszter Vanky at NTNU's Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine.