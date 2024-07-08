How mother's vegan diet affects the development of a newborn

A study says that a vegan diet has no impact on the levels of carnitine and vitamin B2 in breast milk, two nutrients essential for a newborn's growth. The Amsterdam University Medical Center's study found these facts.

Research has found that lactating mothers following a vegan diet compared to mothers with an omnivorous diet showed no difference in the human milk concentrations of vitamin B2 or carnitine, despite these nutrients being found in the highest concentrations in animal products.

The study was presented at the 55th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN).