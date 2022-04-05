Vegan diet can ease arthritis pain

A new study has found that a low-fat vegan diet, without calorie restrictions, improves joint pain in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. The participants of the study have also experienced weight loss and improved cholesterol levels.

The study was published in the journal, 'American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine'. "A plant-based diet could be the prescription to alleviate joint pain for millions of people suffering from rheumatoid arthritis," said Neal Barnard, MD, lead author of the study and president of the Physicians Committee.

"And all of the side effects, including weight loss and lower cholesterol, are only beneficial," she added.