Wellness: Can lean individuals also develop fatty liver?
Fatty liver disease has become an increasingly common health concern in recent years. It is typically associated with people who are overweight or obese.
However, it can also affect individuals who appear slim or are of normal weight. In medical terminology, this is referred to as Lean MAFLD (Metabolic Associated Fatty Liver Disease in lean individuals).
Underlying causes
Unhealthy dietary habits: In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, many people rely on ready-made meals or fast food. Dining out or ordering food via delivery services has become the norm.
Those who are not overweight often assume such eating patterns pose no threat to them. In reality, however, excessive consumption of oily, fried foods, fast food, sugary drinks and other calorie-dense items can still lead to fat accumulation in the liver.
Genetic predisposition: A family history of diabetes, high cholesterol or fatty liver can increase the likelihood that even a lean family member will develop the condition.
Sedentary lifestyle: Being slim does not guarantee protection. Lack of regular exercise and prolonged sitting throughout the day can contribute to fatty deposits in the liver.
Diabetes or insulin resistance: In some lean individuals, insulin does not function effectively. This hampers the breakdown of fat, which instead accumulates in the liver.
Elevated blood lipids: Certain people, despite being slim, may inherit high triglyceride or cholesterol levels. This predisposition can also lead to fat deposition in the liver.
Health risks
If left unchecked, fatty liver disease may result in chronic liver inflammation over time, which can progress to fibrosis or cirrhosis.
Furthermore, it significantly raises the risk of developing diabetes, cardiovascular disease, high cholesterol and hypertension.
Prevention and management
Balanced diet: Prioritise fresh vegetables, fruits and fibre-rich foods.
Regular physical activity: Vigorous exercise is not essential; simply 30–40 minutes of walking or light physical activity each day is sufficient.
Routine health checks: Given the close association between fatty liver, diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure, regular screening for these conditions is strongly recommended.
*Sayeef Hossain Khan is a Consultant in Medicine at Popular Diagnostic Centre, Dhanmondi, Dhaka