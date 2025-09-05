Wellness: Can lean individuals also develop fatty liver?

Unhealthy dietary habits: In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, many people rely on ready-made meals or fast food. Dining out or ordering food via delivery services has become the norm.

Those who are not overweight often assume such eating patterns pose no threat to them. In reality, however, excessive consumption of oily, fried foods, fast food, sugary drinks and other calorie-dense items can still lead to fat accumulation in the liver.

Genetic predisposition: A family history of diabetes, high cholesterol or fatty liver can increase the likelihood that even a lean family member will develop the condition.