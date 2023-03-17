Your loveable pet dog or cat might lead to restless nights

World Sleep Day, 2023 was observed Friday with the theme ‘Sleep is essential for Health’. World Sleep Society has been observing the day every year on the third Friday of March since 2008.

Just like eating well and exercising, sleep is a behavior that is foundational to one’s physical, mental, and social well-being. However according to a new study published in the CABI journal Human-Animal Relations, your lovely pet dog or cat may cause you to have more restless nights than others who are graced with long periods of peaceful sleep.

The research, led by Lauren Wisnieski of Lincoln Memorial University, USA, focussed specifically on pet ownership in the USA and drew upon data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) conducted in 2005-2006.