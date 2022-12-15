Vaping may have severe impacts on lungs  

Researchers from Western University's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and Lawson Health Research Institute recently published a preclinical study that suggests vaping may have a deleterious impact on the pulmonary surfactant in the lungs.

A vital layer in the lungs called surfactant, which is composed of lipids and proteins, lowers surface tension to enable humans to breathe easily.

Without surfactants, breathing would be more difficult and require assistance from a machine. The study has been published in the PLOS ONE Journal.