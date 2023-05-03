Exercise more important than diet to maintain weight loss

Physical activity helps maintain significant weight loss more effectively than diet, according to a recent study from the University of Colorado Anschutz Health and Wellness Centre (AHWC) at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus. The study, published in the March issue of Obesity, was selected as the Editor's Choice article.

"This study addresses the difficult question of why so many people struggle to keep weight off over a long period. By providing evidence that a group of successful weight-loss maintainers engages in high levels of physical activity to prevent weight regain -- rather than chronically restricting their energy intake -- is a step forward to clarifying the relationship between exercise and weight-loss maintenance," said Danielle Ostendorf, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at the CU Anschutz Health and Wellness Centre.

The findings reveal that successful weight-loss maintainers rely on physical activity to remain in energy balance (rather than chronic restriction of dietary intake) to avoid weight regain.