Peanuts, herbs, might have a positive impact on gut microbiome

According to new Penn State research, eating an ounce of peanuts or a teaspoon of herbs and spices daily may influence the composition of gut flora, which is a sign of overall health.

In two separate studies, nutritional scientists studied the effects of small changes to the average American diet and found improvements to the gut microbiome.

The human gut microbiome is a collection of trillions of microorganisms that live inside the intestinal tract. The bacteria there can affect nearly all systems of the body, including metabolism and the building and maintaining of the immune system.

"Research has shown that people who have a lot of different microbes have better health, and a better diet, than those who don't have much bacterial diversity," said Penny M Kris-Etherton, Evan Pugh University Professor of Nutritional Sciences, Penn State.