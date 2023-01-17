Taking contraception advice from social media influencers may lead to unwanted pregnancies

According to new research, contraceptive advice from social media celebrities may be putting young people at risk of unexpected pregnancies.

Teenagers and young adults may also be receiving false sexual health information, making many of the popular videos a public health hazard, according to the study, which was published in the journal Health Communication.

Researchers analysed numerous YouTube videos posted by influencers with up to 2.2 million followers and found that viewers would be more likely to receive information about stopping hormonal contraception, rather on how to use contraception or have safe sex.

Previous studies suggest that influencers are more persuasive and influential than traditional celebrities, due to their relatability and accessibility. Young people see them as being highly trustworthy, with young women saying that influencers can seem like close sisters.

YouTube influencers are particularly likely to give out personal information - something that's known to strengthen bonds with followers.

To learn more, a team of experts from the University of Delaware in the US searched YouTube for videos in which influencers with at least 20,000 followers talked about their experiences of contraception.