How women, men react to stress, pressure

When all shops, stores, restaurants, and movie theatres were closed during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

When socialising with friends and relatives was forbidden. Previously, lessons had to be taught in the children's rooms at home. When travel was not even an option.

Today, it appears that most people have since forgotten about these times. Yet many people are likely to have experienced extreme stress as a result of the many corona measures adopted by politicians.

Numerous studies demonstrate that these factors—fear for the job, worry about sick family members, anxiety when parents and kids share a small apartment and must balance working from home and homeschooling have not gone unnoticed.

How and to what extent have these experiences affected the mental health and quality of life of women and men in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic? A study team from the university and the university hospital in Würzburg has looked at this.

A person's own mental-health and mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, and their quality of life in general, and how these are influenced by the support from friends or at work, were of particular interest to the scientists. They also wanted to know whether the findings differed for men and women.