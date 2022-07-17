Eating bright-coloured fruits helps women live longer

Women often have greater rates of sickness while living longer on average than males. A healthier diet rich in pigmented carotenoids, such as those found in yams, kale, spinach, watermelon, bell peppers, tomatoes, oranges, and carrots, is now suggested by a recent study from the University of Georgia as a way to reduce these greater incidences of sickness. These colourful produce items have a crucial role in minimising cognitive and visual decline.

Billy R Hammond, a professor in UGA's Franklin College of Arts and Sciences department of psychology behavioural and brain sciences programme and co-author of the study said, “The idea is that men get a lot of the diseases that tend to kill you, but women get those diseases less often or later so they persevere but with illnesses that are debilitating."