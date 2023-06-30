Loneliness linked with elevated risk of heart disease in patients with diabetes

Researchers found loneliness is a greater risk factor for heart disease in diabetic patients than diet, exercise, smoking and depression.

This research was published in the European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

"The quality of social contact appears to be more important for heart health in people with diabetes than the number of engagements," said study author professor Lu Qi of Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, New Orleans, US.

"We should not downplay the importance of loneliness on physical and emotional health. I would encourage patients with diabetes who feel lonely to join a group or class and try to make friends with people who have shared interests."