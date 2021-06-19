Adults who skip morning meal likely to miss out on nutrients

Adults who skip breakfast are likely to miss out on key nutrients that are most abundant in the foods that make up morning meals, a study by Ohio State University suggests.

The study was published online in the journal “Proceedings of the Nutrition Society”. An analysis of data on more than 30,000 American adults showed that skipping breakfast- and missing out on the calcium in milk, vitamin C in fruit, and the fibre, vitamins and minerals found in fortified cereals- likely left adults low on those nutrients for the entire day.