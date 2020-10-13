Age does not contribute to COVID-19 susceptibility: Study

Scientists have estimated that the age of an individual does not indicate how likely they are to be infected by COVID-19, however, the development of symptoms, the progression of the disease, and mortality are age-dependent.

There have been a large number of deaths due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and it has been shown that elderly individuals disproportionately develop severe symptoms and show higher mortality.

The research team from Hokkaido University in Japan, have modelled available data from Japan, Spain and Italy to show that susceptibility to COVID-19 is independent of age, while the occurrence of symptomatic COVID-19, severity and mortality is likely dependent on age.