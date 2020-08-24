Air pollution linked to diabetes development: Study

Indian-origin researcher Sanjay Rajagopalan from the University Hospitals Harrington in the US has found that air pollution can play a role in the development of cardiometabolic diseases such as diabetes.

A study, published in the Journal of Clinical, discovered that air pollution was a risk factor that contributed to the common soil of other fatal problems like heart attack and stroke.

"In this study, we created an environment that mimicked a polluted day in New Delhi or Beijing," Rajagopalan said.