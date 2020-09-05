All you need to know about STDs

Sexually transmitted diseases, known as STDs, are most often, but not exclusively, spread via sexual intercourse. They are one of the most common forms of contagious diseases, meaning they can easily be transferred from one person to another. Every year, a majority of infections diagnosed is in people aged between 15-24 years, points out Dr Himani Gupta, gynecologist/obstetrician, Consultant at Practo.

How does one get infected with STDs?

"There are several ways to transmit a STD. The most common way is through vaginal, anal and oral sex. Some infections can also be spread through towels, toilet seats or damp clothing, Dr Gupta tells IANSlife.