All you need to know about vitamin supplements

Good nutrition is incomplete without components like vitamins and minerals, that are needed in smaller quantities than carbs, protein and fats, but they're what keep the human body functioning optimally. Think of them as the small nuts and bolts of a machine that have a crucial role to play.

For most, these essential nutrients usually come from a daily balanced diet, but in some cases -- such as pregnancy or a diagnosed vitamin deficiency -- vitamin supplements may be required to reach adequate levels and can help in overall health and wellness.