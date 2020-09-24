Avoiding drugs, healthy lifestyle key to combat Alzheimer

World Alzheimer's Day is observed every year on September 21. The Alzheimer's disease is seen in people especially after 65 years of age where they are unable to remember things or tasks. Taking necessary precautions while maintaining a healthy lifestyle and keeping away from drugs can keep mental disorders such as Alzheimer's and dementia at bay.

With aging, all kinds of diseases start targeting our body. One of the major disease is Alzheimer's/dementia in elderly people where they tend to forget basic tasks. The number of such people is increasing by the day. That is why World Alzheimer's Day or Dementia Day is celebrated every year on 21 September to prevent this disease from spreading to people. It is aimed at bringing awareness so that the elderly can be saved from this disease.