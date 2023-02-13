Playing video game causes no harm to cognitive abilities

New research findings call into question parents' long-held beliefs that children who spend hours upon hours playing video games or chose games of certain genres, will have negative effects on their cognitive abilities.

"Our studies turned up no such links, regardless of how long the children played and what types of games they chose," said Jie Zhang, associate professor of curriculum and instruction at the University of Houston College of Education and a member of the research team.

The work is published in the Journal of Media Psychology. In reaching the conclusions, researchers examined the video gaming habits of 160 diverse urban public-school preteen students (70 per cent from lower-income households), which represents an age group less studied in previous research.