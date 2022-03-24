Benefits of prenatal mindfulness programme during pregnancy

According to a new study, infants whose mothers participated in a mindfulness-based program during pregnancy had healthier stress responses at 6 months old. The study was published in the journal, ‘Psychosomatic Medicine’.

"It is really well established that maternal stress in pregnancy increases the risk for health problems in the children," said Norona-Zhou, PhD, a clinical psychologist affiliated with UCSF's Center for Health and Community.

"But we haven't had a good understanding of how this process unfolds and of the biological mechanisms underlying it, or whether we can buffer the effects of stress on negative health outcomes," she added.