Canada warns allergic people against Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada has warned people allergic to any of the ingredients in thr Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine not to receive it.

In a notification on Saturday, the federal health policy agency said it issued the warning after following up on the two reports of anaphylactoid reactions to the vaccine in the UK, Xinhua news agency reported.

The reactions occurred on December 8 and the two persons had a history of severe allergic reactions and carried adrenaline auto injectors.