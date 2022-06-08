Cancer increases risk of developing diabetes

A new study has found that cancer patients are at a greater risk of developing diabetes. The study was published in the journal 'Diabetes Care'. Cancer is the leading cause of death in Denmark, which has a population of close to 6 million people. In 2019 alone, more than 45,000 cases of cancer were diagnosed.

Fortunately, the most recent statistics report that there has been a significant increase in cancer survival in Denmark. Nevertheless, lingering effects and complications reduce the quality of life for many survivors.

Higher diabetes risk associated with certain types of cancer

As a result of collaboration between researchers from Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen, Rigshospitalet and the Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports at the University of Copenhagen a new study discovered that a cancer diagnosis was associated with an elevated risk of developing diabetes.