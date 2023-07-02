Water fasts could help with weight loss, but benefits may not last long

Water fasts, in which participants consume only water for a period of time, may help with weight loss, but it's unclear how long it will remain, according to a study from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The researchers also found that the other metabolic benefits of water fasts, such as lower blood pressure and cholesterol, seemed to disappear shortly after the fast.

The study was published in Nutrition Reviews. According to Krista Varady, professor of kinesiology and nutrition and the study's lead author, there do not appear to be any significant negative effects for those who adhere to water fast or a similar fast in which they consume very few calories per day.

"My overall conclusion is that I guess you could try it, but it just seems like a lot of work, and all those metabolic benefits disappear," Varady said. She stressed, however, that no one should undertake one of these fasts for more than five days without medical supervision.