Creating a home workout plan with niche exercises

With the current COVID-19 situation, the age-old phrase ‘Health is Wealth’, has become a rising priority for most of us.

As the fitness industry has shifted from outdoor to virtual platforms, people started working out of the comfort of their home. Thanks to the digital world, we have a choice to customise and personalise our workout routine as per our preference. While fitness enthusiasts can create their own fitness routine by combining a variety of HIIT exercises with functional training or yoga asanas, it requires a lot of intrinsic motivation to follow a set routine.

Dhara Tanna, senior vice president, Fitternity lists down some lesser-heard exercises to break free from a monotonous workout routine:

Seal Walk

Plank has always been the go-to exercise, but try bringing a variation to the regular plank - Seal Walk, (a plank replicating the moving of a seal) It works on shoulders muscles, rectus abdominis, triceps, and spinal erectors.

Process: Start by being in a push-up position and raise your core on the support of your hands and knees. Slowly lift and move one hand about a foot ahead and then repeat the same movement with the other hand.