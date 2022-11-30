Mild to moderate stress is good for health

According to new research from the University of Georgia's Youth Development Institute, stress may be beneficial to brain function.

The study was published in Neuropsychologia. The study found that low to moderate levels of stress improves working memory; the short-term information people use to complete everyday tasks like remembering someone's phone number or recalling directions on how to get to a specific location.

There is, however, a caveat, the researchers said. The findings are specific to low to moderate stress. Once your stress levels go above moderate levels and become constant, that stress becomes toxic.

"The bad outcomes of stress are pretty clear and not new," said Assaf Oshri, lead author of the study and an associate professor in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences.