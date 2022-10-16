Eating after midnight likely raises cravings and lowers calories burnt

Obesity affects around 42 per cent of adult Americans in the United States, which raises the risk of having chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other illnesses.

Few studies have thoroughly examined the simultaneous effects of late eating on the three main players in body weight regulation and thus obesity risk: regulation of calorie intake, the number of calories you burn, and molecular changes in fat tissue.

Popular healthy diet mantras discourage midnight snacking, but few studies have investigated the effects of late eating on all three players simultaneously.