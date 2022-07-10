Eating avocado daily can help lower cholesterol

A recent study has indicated that consuming one avocado per day for six months had no impact on waist circumference, belly fat, or liver fat in those who were overweight or obese. It did however cause harmful cholesterol levels to slightly decline.

A team of researchers, which included Penn State researchers, also discovered that those who consumed avocados had higher-quality diets throughout the study.

This was the largest and most thorough study to date on the health effects of avocados, including a large number of participants and the length of the study period.