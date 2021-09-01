Eating walnuts daily lowers 'bad' cholesterol

According to a new research, healthy older adults who ate a handful of walnuts (about 1 to2 cups) a day for two years modestly lowered their level of low-density lipoprotein or LDL cholesterol levels.

Consuming walnuts daily also reduced the number of LDL particles, a predictor of cardiovascular disease risk. The findings of the study were published in the American Heart Association's flagship journal “Circulation”.

Walnuts are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids (alpha-linolenic acid), which have been shown to have a beneficial effect on cardiovascular health.