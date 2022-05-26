Egg consumption can increase amount of heart-healthy metabolites in blood

Study has found that how moderate egg consumption can increase the amount of heart-healthy metabolites in the blood.

The findings were published in the journal, 'eLife'. Eggs are a rich source of dietary cholesterol, but they also contain a variety of essential nutrients. There is conflicting evidence as to whether egg consumption is beneficial or harmful to heart health.

A 2018 study published in the journal Heart, which included approximately half a million adults in China, found that those who ate eggs daily (about one egg per day) had a substantially lower risk of heart disease and stroke than those who ate eggs less frequently.

Now, to better understand this relationship, the authors of this work have carried out a population-based study exploring how egg consumption affects markers of cardiovascular health in the blood.