High-calorie, high-fat and high-sugar foods can taste nice but can contribute to overeating, obesity, and other serious health issues. But what triggers overeating in the brain?

It has recently become evident that the human gene CREB-Regulated Transcription Coactivator 1 (CRTC1) is linked to obesity. Mice lacking CRTC1 develop obesity, which suggests that CRTC1 in normal operation prevents obesity.