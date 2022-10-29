Lack of sleep contributes to obesity in teenagers

Adequate sleep is important for good health -- especially for teenagers. As per new research, adolescents who sleep less than eight hours a night are more likely to be overweight or obese compared to their peers with sufficient sleep.

Shorter sleepers were also more likely to have a combination of other unhealthy characteristics including excess fat around the middle, elevated blood pressure, and abnormal blood lipid and glucose levels.

"Our study shows that most teenagers do not get enough sleep and this is connected with excess weight and characteristics that promote weight gain, potentially setting them up for future problems," said study author Jesus Martinez Gomez, a researcher in training at the Cardiovascular Health and Imaging Laboratory, Spanish National Centre for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC), Madrid, Spain.