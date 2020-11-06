Fitness Freak Sohel Taj

On the seventh floor of the building is the gym, Inspire by Sohel Taj. It was inaugurated on 15 October.

You emerge from the lift into the reception area. It is all prepared and equipped for the coronavirus hygiene regimen – shoe covers, sanitisers and so on.

We could see inside the gym from the reception where we were waiting. Sohel Taj was explaining a diet to one of the members there. Then he turned to greet us. He was in his workout clothes. His muscular arms showed how fit Sohel Taj was at 50 years old. Sohel said, “I’ll give you a tour of the gym, like I do for those who want to join up as members.”

There were no doors in the gym. Sohel Taj explained, “People come to the gym for positive thoughts, for motivation. I want people to have that feeling when they come here. Each person comes with their own objectives in mind, but they all have one common goal – healthy living.”

Our tour of the gym began. It had all the latest equipment as well as professional trainers.