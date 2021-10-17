Five hours of physical activity per week may prevent some cancers

A new research has found that if Americans met the five hours per week of moderate-intensity recommended physical activity guidelines, then more than 46,000 cancer cases annually in the United States could be prevented.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise'.

The data has shown that three per cent of all cancer cases in adults in the US aged 30 years and older during 2013 to 2016 were attributable to physical inactivity and the proportion was higher in women (average annual attributable cases 32,089) compared to men (14,277).