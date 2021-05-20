From weight loss to strong bones, health benefits of millet

When you ask people about the most common food in the sub-continent, they usually respond with wheat, rice and pulses. Food grains are ingrained in our culture, but there are better alternatives. Did you know that a human requires more than 20 mineral elements for the body to function properly?

Calcium (Ca), one of the essential macro minerals, is needed in relatively large quantities in the diet to maintain good overall health. There is one ingredient which is not only simple to prepare, but also entails many health benefits -- millets.

Prabhu Gandhikumar co-founder “TABP Snacks and Beverages” shares simple ways prepare and use millets.