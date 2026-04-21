Who should avoid consuming chia seeds, what physicians recommend

Chia seeds are rich in fibre. While fibre is undoubtedly beneficial, excessive intake can lead to gastrointestinal discomfort and digestive issues.

In particular, individuals with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) are at higher risk of experiencing such problems.

Those who have difficulty swallowing due to any physical condition may also find chia seeds unsafe, as the seeds can become lodged in parts of the oesophagus.

People whose digestive motility is impaired for any reason—such as those suffering from gastroparesis—may also find chia seeds difficult to digest.