Why we lose fat, muscle during infection

Although infections can cause a variety of symptoms, one typical indication is the loss of fat and muscle, a process known as wasting. Salk researchers wanted to discover if wasting was useful in battling infections.

Researchers in Professor Janelle Ayres’ lab discovered the wasting response to T brucei infection in mice occurs in two phases, each regulated by different immune cells. While fat loss did not benefit the fight against infection, muscle loss did—a surprising clue that some wasting may help manage illness.

The findings, published in Cell Reports on 24 July, 2023, can inform the development of more effective therapeutics that spare people from wasting and increase our understanding of how wasting influences survival and morbidity across infections, cancers, chronic illnesses, and more.

“We often make assumptions that conditions like wasting are bad, since they often coincide with higher mortality rates,” says senior author Ayres, Salk Institute Legacy Chair and head of the Molecular and Systems Physiology Laboratory.