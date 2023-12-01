Use of social media among youth is linked with unhealthy behaviours

Researchers found that youths who use social media are more likely to engage in dangerous health behaviours, such as increased use of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco, antisocial conduct, risky sexual behaviour, and gambling. The study was published in BMJ.

The strongest evidence of harm was seen when individuals were exposed to risky health behaviour content on social media, such as alcohol advertisements, especially when it came to alcohol consumption and poor eating.

According to the researchers, more investigation is required to prove causation, comprehend the impact on health disparities and identify the most detrimental features of social media.