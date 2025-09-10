Can eating too much pulses and vegetables be harmful?

Pulses and vegetables are always a part of our daily meals. For many, it’s a habit to eat vegetables at the beginning of a meal and pulses at the end. Because it is considered Bengalis’ ideal or balanced meal.

These foods, high in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, are undoubtedly very beneficial. But experts are now saying that even consuming such healthy foods in excess, can have the opposite effect.

Even the healthiest foods can disrupt the body's balance if consumed in excess.

Eating too much pulses or vegetables may not seem dangerous, but if it continues for a long time, it can lead to digestive problems, hinder nutrient absorption, and even cause long-term health risks.

Let’s find out what problems can occur.