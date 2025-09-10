Can eating too much pulses and vegetables be harmful?
Pulses and vegetables are always a part of our daily meals. For many, it’s a habit to eat vegetables at the beginning of a meal and pulses at the end. Because it is considered Bengalis’ ideal or balanced meal.
These foods, high in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, are undoubtedly very beneficial. But experts are now saying that even consuming such healthy foods in excess, can have the opposite effect.
Even the healthiest foods can disrupt the body's balance if consumed in excess.
Eating too much pulses or vegetables may not seem dangerous, but if it continues for a long time, it can lead to digestive problems, hinder nutrient absorption, and even cause long-term health risks.
Let’s find out what problems can occur.
Benefits and risks of pulses
In our country, the main source of plant-based protein is pulses. Moong, masoor, mashkalai, chickpeas, and arhar dals contain unique nutrients like iron, folate, potassium, and amino acids.
Eating one or two bowls of pulses daily greatly helps with our muscle health, energy, and blood sugar level control.
But eating more pulses than necessary also has risks.
A study conducted on people in the Mediterranean region found that those who consume a high amount of pulses have up to a 49 per cent lower risk of death from cancer.
But the same study also showed that those who eat a high amount of pulses or dried legumes have a higher risk of death from heart disease.
What can happen if you eat too many pulses
Digestive problems: Pulses contain a lot of fiber and resistant starch. For that reason eating too much pulses can cause bloating, gas, or indigestion. These problems are more likely to occur if the pulses are not soaked well before cooking.
Barrier to nutrient absorption: Chickpeas have a high content of phytates and lectins. If these are consumed in excess, our body cannot absorb important minerals like zinc, iron, and calcium. For this we face various problems.
Protein imbalance: Although pulses are a great source of protein, if you only depend on pulses without eating grains or other foods, your body may suffer from an amino acid deficiency.
What’s the solution?
Nutritionists recommend eating one to two bowls of pulses daily. Eating rice or bread with it prevents protein deficiency. Besides, eating a different kind of pulse each day provides the body with various nutrients.
Benefits and risks of vegetables
A study by Biomed Central or BMC found that having adequate fruits and vegetables in a balanced diet reduces the risk of kidney stones. But the same study also said that eating too many high-oxalate foods like spinach can increase the risk of kidney stones.
We consider vegetables as a harmless food. We think we can eat as much as we want, no worries! Vegetables are low in calories and rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. But it’s not good to eat extra vegetables every day. It can do more harm than good.
What can happen if you eat excessive vegetables
Digestive problems: Fiber-rich foods are essential for the body. But consuming too much fiber from vegetables like spinach, beans, or carrots can cause diarrhea, stomach pain, or problems with nutrient absorption. Too much fiber complicates the body’s digestive process.
Thyroid problems: Vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli contain a substance called goitrogen. If consumed in extra quantities, it can cause thyroid problems. Especially for those who already have the problem they face worsens thyroid problems.
Mineral imbalance: Some vegetables like spinach and beetroot are high in oxalates. Therefore, eating too many of these can lead to the formation of kidney stones.
So what is the solution
1. Eat three to four types of vegetables every day.
2. It is good to mix green, red, and yellow colored vegetables. This provides all types of antioxidants and does not cause digestive problems.
3. In short, pulses and vegetables, both are essential. But they should be eaten in moderation.
4 Eating a specific food more than necessary items risks excluding other essential nutrients.
What experts say
1. Nutritionists said that eating healthy food does not mean giving up pulses or vegetables. Rather, it’s a process to control the quantity and maintain variety.
2. The cooking method is also very important. Soaking pulses, sprouting them, and lightly steaming vegetables can increase digestive capacity and provide more nutrients.
3. On the other hand, over-boiling or overcooking destroys the vitamins in food. But if consumed in the right amount, pulses and vegetables can become your best friends.