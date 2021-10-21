Health of older people tied to motivation, finds study

Motivation science investigates what it is that people desire and dislike or even fear, how these desires, dislikes, and fears are transformed into goals, how people go about pursuing these goals successfully or disengage from them if necessary, and how these processes change over time.

"Motivation is the royal road to understanding healthy aging," said a recent supplemental issue to The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences. The supplement is comprised of nine articles addressing one or more components of a motivational model of healthy aging by reviewing the pertinent research and highlighting open research questions aiming to advance the field of motivation and healthy aging.