Healthy home cooking benefits people's mental health

According to a new study, being confident in the kitchen is not only good for your taste buds, but it's also good for your mental health.

The research, led by the Edith Cowan University (ECU), was published in the journal, 'Frontiers in Nutrition'. The study follows ECU's partnership with The Good Foundation and Jamie's Ministry of Food initiative, with a mobile food kitchen providing cooking classes in the community as well as at the University's Perth and SW campuses, throughout 2016 to 2018.

In total, 657 participants undertook the seven-week healthy cooking course.