Exposure to phthalates increases likelihood of preterm delivery

A National Institutes of Health study, which included a Rutgers researcher, discovered that pregnant women exposed to the chemical substances known as phthalates during pregnancy had a higher risk of premature birth.

The research findings were published in the journal 'JAMA Pediatrics'. Phthalates are industrial chemicals used in personal-care products, such as cosmetics, as well as solvents, detergents and in food packaging.

After examining data from 6,045 pregnant women in the US, researchers found that women with higher concentrations of several phthalate metabolites in their urine were more likely to deliver their babies preterm--or delivering three or more weeks before a mother's due date.