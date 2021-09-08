High-fat diet disturbs body clock: Study

A new study has found that when rats are fed a high-fat diet, this disturbs the body clock in their brain that normally controls satiety, leading to over-eating and obesity.

The findings of the study were published in 'The Journal of Physiology'. The number of people with obesity has nearly tripled worldwide since 1975.

In England alone, 28 per cent of adults are obese and another 36 per cent are overweight.

Obesity can lead to several other diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer.

This new research may be a cornerstone for future clinical studies that could restore the proper functioning of the body clock in the brain, to avoid overeating.

Historically, it was believed that the master body clock was only located in a part of the brain called the hypothalamus.